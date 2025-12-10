UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To Saudi King Over Passing Of Prince Mishaal's Mother
The UAE's leaders offered their condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of the mother of Prince Mishaal bin Badr bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed sent a message of condolences to the Saudi King.Recommended For You
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages of condolences to the leader.
