CFI Strategy 2026: Global Growth And Tech Expansion Plans Unveiled

The outcomes of the 2026 Strategy Management Meeting reinforce CFI's focus on building a scalable and resilient organisation

Published: Wed 10 Dec 2025, 12:51 PM

Partner Content



Share:













Follow on Google



Follow on WhatsApp Follow on Telegram

CFI Financial Group, a leading global trading and investing provider, has successfully concluded its 2026 Strategy Management Meeting in Dubai, bringing together senior leadership to define the priorities that will guide the Group's next phase of global growth. The two-day meeting represents a central milestone in CFI's strategic trajectory, marking the start of a new cycle focused on advancing the Group's technology capabilities, operational scale, governance, and expanding its international footprint.

The meeting featured an internal fireside chat featuring Seven-Time Formula OneTM World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, who spoke with the leadership team about discipline, preparation, and resilience. His participation supported the strategic discussions, framing the importance of high-performance standards as the Group aligns on its priorities for the year ahead.

Throughout the workshop, CFI's executive team presented the strategic priorities for 2026, aligned with the group's transformation roadmap and its evolution from a regionally anchored trading and investing into a global, technology-driven financial ecosystem. Having built a strong leadership position in the MENA region, CFI is now advancing its evolution into a global trading and investing fintech group, making this step a logical progression in its long-term strategy.

Discussions centered on the core priorities that will anchor CFI's next stage of growth, focusing on the capabilities and disciplines required to support a global, technology-led operating model.

The meeting also included a keynote session by Maxime Chaya, the renowned Mount Everest and Seven Summits climber. His address,“Climbing Your Everest”, emphasised alignment, discipline, and accountability, reinforcing key execution themes as CFI prepares for the year ahead.

Commenting on the meeting, Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group, said:“2026 will be a defining year for CFI. The priorities we agreed on as a leadership team form the operational base for what we aim to build next. The discussions were clear, structured, and aligned with our long-term vision, and we leave this meeting with a unified commitment to scale, resilience, and disciplined execution.”

The outcomes of the 2026 Strategy Management Meeting reinforce CFI's focus on building a scalable and resilient organisation capable of supporting its global ambition, strengthening its technology-led ecosystem, and delivering long-term value to clients, partners, and stakeholders across its international footprint.