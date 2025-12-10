Buyparts24 And BSG Auto Parts Announce Strategic Joint Venture At Automechanika Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Dubai, UAE – December 2025: Buyparts24 has signed a strategic joint venture with BSG Auto Parts at Automechanika Dubai, marking a major milestone in the evolution of the automotive aftermarket industry in the region. The partnership is designed to enhance product offerings for the UAE's dynamic car parc, with a strong focus on high-quality aftermarket brands, while expanding the reach of Basbug Group's private label brands, BSG Auto Parts and Orient Spare Parts, a private label brand from Ghassan Aboud Holding.

The joint venture combines Buyparts24's innovative digital platform and operational expertise with BSG Auto Parts' extensive market presence and decades-long experience in aftermarket automotive parts distribution. By merging sourcing and distribution at scale with advanced digital capabilities, the partnership is positioned to accelerate growth, expand market reach across the GCC and beyond, and set new benchmarks for efficiency and customer experience in automotive parts procurement.

Maher Aboud, CEO at Ghassan Aboud Holding said:“We are excited to partner with Basbug Group through Buyparts24 to redefine the automotive aftermarket in the region. This joint venture combines our digital expertise and regional presence with BSG's global reach and industry experience, allowing us to deliver innovative solutions, enhanced service, and a comprehensive product offering to customers. Together, we are setting a new standard for aftermarket excellence across the UAE and beyond.”

Halit Basbug, Board Member at Basbug Group added:“This strategic partnership with Buyparts24, part of Ghassan Aboud Holding, marks a key milestone in Basbug Group's international growth, particularly for BSG Auto Parts. By combining BSG's global product strength, sourcing capabilities, and decades of expertise with Buyparts24's digital excellence and regional presence, we can offer comprehensive aftermarket and OEM solutions. This collaboration expands our reach in the UAE and beyond, strengthens our operations, and reflects our commitment to innovation, digitalization, and shaping the future of the automotive industry.”

By joining forces, Buyparts24 and BSG Auto Parts are creating operational synergies, delivering enhanced customer value, and driving digital transformation in the automotive aftermarket. The joint venture represents the next phase in both organizations' growth strategies, reflecting a long-term commitment to regional expansion, market leadership, and continued investment in infrastructure and technology.