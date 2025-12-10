Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Venezuela Opposition Leader Machado To Miss Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony

Venezuela Opposition Leader Machado To Miss Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony


2025-12-10 04:30:07
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado will not be present to accept her Nobel Peace Prize award in Oslo on Wednesday, the Nobel Institute told AFP. She will be represented by daughter at peace prize ceremony.

"She is not coming to the ceremony," Nobel Institute spokesperson Erik Aasheim said ahead of the event due to start at 1pm (1200 GMT). Machado, 58, lives in hiding and it was not known ahead of the ceremony whether she had managed to leave Venezuela.

Recommended For You

MENAFN10122025000049011007ID1110462612



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search