Venezuela Opposition Leader Machado To Miss Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado will not be present to accept her Nobel Peace Prize award in Oslo on Wednesday, the Nobel Institute told AFP. She will be represented by daughter at peace prize ceremony.

"She is not coming to the ceremony," Nobel Institute spokesperson Erik Aasheim said ahead of the event due to start at 1pm (1200 GMT). Machado, 58, lives in hiding and it was not known ahead of the ceremony whether she had managed to leave Venezuela.

