UAE Friday Prayer Timing: How Change Affects Residents' Work Hours, Commute

The Friday prayer time across all mosques in the UAE will change from January 2, 2026, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat (Awqaf) has announced.

Starting that day, the Friday sermon and prayer will be held at 12.45pm. The authority urged worshippers to follow the updated time and arrive early at mosques.

The new nationwide Friday prayer time will be 12.45pm, beginning January 2, 2026. This replaces the 1.15pm timing that has been used across all the emirates since 2022 except Sharjah.

Since 2022, Friday prayers in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and several other emirates have been held at 1.15pm, following the nationwide workweek change.

Sharjah continued with its earlier Friday prayers around 12.20pm because the emirate adopted a Friday to Sunday weekend.

Before the workweek change in 2022, Friday prayers in the UAE were generally held shortly after midday.

The new timing will change how some families, office-goers and commuters plan their Fridays. Here is how residents said it could help them:

Fridays may be less rushed

Abbas W, a long-time Sharjah resident, said his teenage nephew often had to rush to his home from school and quickly prepare for Friday prayers because the current timing is early in the emirate.

“If Sharjah also follows the 12.45pm timing, it will really help him,” he said.“He will have enough time to come home, freshen up and reach the mosque without stress.”

Work routines may become smoother

Dubai resident Maryam Suha said that when Friday prayers were at around 1.30pm, her lunch break often stretched until 2.30pm, leaving her with extra work to finish before the weekend.

“With a 12.45pm prayer, I can pray on time, go for lunch right after and get back to work earlier. My Friday will move faster, and I can finish everything on time,” said Suha, adding that she will also get extra time to spend with her children.

Commuters may find it easier not to miss prayers

Mohammed Faisal, another resident living in Sharjah and working in Dubai, said that he often misses prayers in Sharjah because of work and prefers praying in Al Mamzar Dubai. These new timings will make him plan his Fridays properly.

“Sometimes, I miss the early Friday prayer in Sharjah,” he said.“So I drive to Dubai and catch the 1.30pm prayer there at Bin Dalmouk Mosque in Al Mamzar. If the timing becomes the same everywhere, then I won't miss it. I will be more punctual and relaxed.”

He added that if Sharjah adopts the new 12.45pm timing, it would remove confusion and make his day simpler.

Impact on schools and offices

Schools and offices across the UAE may have to adjust their Friday routines to match the new prayer time once it comes into effect. Khaleej Times has reached out to schools and major companies to check if they plan to revise their Friday timings.

Looking ahead

The new timing will apply from January 2, 2026, giving schools, offices, and commuters more than a month to prepare. For many residents, the uniform schedule may make Fridays easier, with fewer rushed moments and more predictable routines.