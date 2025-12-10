Football Fiesta As Qatar Hosts FIFA Intercontinental Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the exciting FIFA Arab Cup group stage now concluded, Qatar is set to deliver the highly anticipated matches of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, featuring giant football clubs from across the world at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Action begins today with the FIFA Derby of the Americas, as Mexican giants Cruz Azul – the Concacaf Champions Cup winners – take on Brazil's CR Flamengo, the reigning CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores champions.

The winners of the match will face CAF champions Pyramids FC of Egypt, who defeated Saudi club Al Ahli to win the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup, in the FIFA Challenger Cup on Saturday.

The FIFA Challenger Cup champions will then meet UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final.

The mouthwatering title clash will take place on December 17 – a day before the finalists of the FIFA Arab Cup square off for the coveted trophy at the iconic Lusail Stadium, coinciding with the Qatar National Day celebrations.

“We are playing back-to-back finals, which I think is a great opportunity for fans. They can attend two matches, two very high-profile matches on consecutive days,” FIFA Representative Roberto Grassi told The Peninsula on the sidelines of the Local Organising Committee's press conference yesterday.

“If you are a PSG fan, maybe you can also go to watch the Arab Cup final, or if you are from one of the two countries that will play the Arab Cup final, maybe you can go and watch Paris Saint-Germain the day before. If you love football, I think there is nothing better than this.”

Grassi said he expected a thrilling start to the tournament, with giants Cruz Azul and Flamengo eyeing the Derby of the Americas crown.

“We have a very good feeling about tomorrow's match. Two great teams, both champions on their own continent. We believe in Qatar's ability to deliver the best tournaments in the world using world class infrastructure.”

The matches, scheduled during the rest days of the ongoing Arab Cup, promise non-stop excitement for regional and international fans.

Hassan Al Kuwari, LOC Executive Director of Marketing, Promotion and Commercial, said all preparations are in place to host the tournament in a befitting manner.

“We started this a long time ago because we knew that we would be in a situation where we would be hosting two big tournaments at the same time. So we planned ahead. We are aligning with everyone,” he told The Peninsula.

“Qatar's commitment to hosting world-class tournaments stems from our belief in advancing football at every level. This includes strengthening competition within the GCC region, uniting the Arab world at the Arab Cup, supporting the development of young talent, and now welcoming global champions for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

"By hosting multiple tournaments in parallel, we're showcasing the operational excellence that embodies our nation's vision and reflects the proud sporting legacy of the Arab region,” he said during the press conference.