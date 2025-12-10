Jordan Maintain Perfect Run At Arab Cup, Eliminate Egypt

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Jordan ended Egypt's FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 campaign with a dominant 3-0 win at Al Bayt Stadium yesterday.

The Jordanians finished on top of Group C with a perfect run to book a quarter-final meeting with Iraq, who came second in Group D following a 0-2 loss to title holders Algeria later yesterday.

Jordan's exceptional Group C campaign had earlier seen a 2-1 win over UAE and a 3-1 victory against Kuwait before handing Egypt their third loss in a row.

Jordan struck first after a fast opening period in which both goalkeepers were tested. Mohammad Abuhasheesh found the breakthrough in the 19th minute when a quick move on the right created space in the box. The loose ball fell to the midfielder and he added the finishing touches with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner past Egypt custodian Mohamed Bassam.

Jamal Sellami's side doubled their lead in the 41st minute with a brilliant goal by Mohammad Abu Zraiq who picked up a clever pass from Ahmad Ersanand shot into the bottom left corner. The winger, later named Player of the Match, continued to trouble Egypt.

Jordan thought they had scored a third goal early in the second half when Odeh Fakhoury shot at the goal, but the effort was ruled out for handball in the challenge with Yassin Marei. Egypt came close moments later, with Marwan Hamdy firing over the crossbar from distance.

The result was sealed deep into stoppage time. Marei's sliding tackle brought down substitute Ali Olwan inside the area and the forward converted the penalty to complete a well-deserved 3-0 win. Jordan march into the quarter-finals with momentum. Egypt leave the competition searching for answers after a frustrating campaign.

As Jordan players were eagerly waiting for the outcome of the Algeria vs Iraq match, Saed Alrosan, who came from the bench in the second half, said:“We were determined to deliver a great performance worthy of us as group champions and to confirm our top spot in this group. We'll put all the celebrations of today's victory on hold and focus on the upcoming match between Algeria and Iraq.”

“There will definitely be preparations for the next round, and we're ready for any team we face. May God bless our fans; they are always a true support and pillar for our national team, wherever we are, whether inside or outside Jordan. They came in large numbers today, and we were able to make them happy,” Alrosan praised the support of the Jordan fans.

Midfielder Ibrahim Sadeh also shared the joy with Jordan fans.

“First, I want to congratulate the Jordanian fans, those who were with us in the stadium and those back home in Jordan who have supported us from the very first match.

“Today, you saw the attacking power and defensive stability together. This shows that no matter who plays, the Jordanian national team keeps its identity. We have 23 players. Twenty three men who are ready to step onto the pitch and perform at any time. All the players were at a very high level in terms of performance and results today,” Sadeh said.

“We will celebrate this win, God willing, and after today we will start focusing fully on the next match.”