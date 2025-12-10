403
Online Violence Against Women in Public Roles Rises
(MENAFN) Online harassment targeting women in public life has escalated dramatically, with seven out of ten female human rights defenders, activists, and journalists reporting that they have been subjected to digital abuse, according to a recent UN Women report released on Tuesday.
The study, conducted in collaboration with the European Commission and other research partners, revealed that 41% of women surveyed have experienced physical or offline harm linked to online attacks.
"These figures confirm that digital violence is not virtual – it’s real violence with real-world consequences," stated Sarah Hendricks, director of policy, program, and intergovernmental division at UN Women.
Hendricks emphasized that women advocating for human rights "are being targeted with abuse designed to shame, silence and push them out of public debate," noting that such harassment increasingly "end at women’s front doors."
The situation is particularly concerning for journalists. While UNESCO's 2020 global survey found that 20% of journalists connected offline attacks to online abuse, the new 2025 survey shows this figure has more than doubled to 42%.
Julie Posetti, the lead researcher, highlighted that "in the age of AI-fueled abuse and rising authoritarianism, online violence against women in the public sphere is increasing." She described the trend as "dangerous and potentially deadly."
The report further indicated that nearly one in four respondents had been exposed to AI-assisted harassment, including deepfake content, with the highest incidence among writers and public communicators.
