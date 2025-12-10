USD/JPY Forecast 10/12: Rallies Ahead Of Fed (Video)
- The USD/JPY pair rallied firmly ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision, with traders watching both the expected cut and the press-conference guidance. A break above ¥158 could open a move toward ¥160, while dips remain favored for buying.
I have no interest whatsoever in shorting this pair, and I look at dips as potential buying opportunities, but I also recognize that you have to be somewhat cautious here because of the volatility. You don't want to get taken out of the market as machines are reacting to the interest rate decision or the statement.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAll things being equal, as long as we don't break down below the low price of Friday, I think the uptrend is very much intact and would even extend that maybe as low as 153 yen. Anything above there, it's still got a shot to go higher. And I think ultimately if we can get above 158, to the 160 yen level, this thing could really take off. We'll just have to wait and see what Jerome Powell has to say.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
