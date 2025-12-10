403
China defends radar use by carrier aircraft amid Japan protest
(MENAFN) China stated on Tuesday that it is “common practice” for carrier-based aircraft to activate radar during training exercises, following a protest from Japan over a recent incident.
"It is a common practice for carrier-borne aircraft to turn on search radars during flying training, which is a normal move to ensure flight safety," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press briefing in Beijing.
The remarks came after Japan’s Defense Ministry reported that Chinese J-15 aircraft from the carrier Liaoning locked radar on two Air Self-Defense Force F-15 jets over the high seas southeast of Okinawa.
China asserted that it has “clarified its solemn position on this issue, and the facts are very clear,” with Guo questioning why Japanese jets were operating in the area, suggesting their presence may have disrupted exercises and increased tensions.
The episode occurs amid rising friction between Beijing and Tokyo following comments by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Nov. 7, in which she stated that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a “survival-threatening situation,” potentially allowing Japan to exercise collective self-defense. China responded by strongly criticizing the remarks, urging tourists to avoid Japan, suspending seafood imports, and postponing a trilateral culture ministers’ meeting with Japan and South Korea.
Taiwan, claimed by Beijing, lies near Japan’s Yonaguni Island.
