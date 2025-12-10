Circle Just Minted Another $500 Million USDC On Solana

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Circle Internet Financial minted $500 million of USD Coin on the Solana blockchain on Monday, December 8, 2025, continuing a sustained run of large-scale stablecoin issuance on the network.

Inside the Double $250 Million Mint: On-Chain Breakdown

The issuance was executed in two different transactions, valued at $250 million each, with the newly minted tokens transferred to Circle 's officially recognized treasury wallet addresses on Solana, according to blockchain data monitored by Whale Alert, Lookonchain and other service providers. The mints were carried out shortly after 15:00 UTC, at 23:00 Beijing time.

Real-time data also shows that total USDC issued on Solana since the October 11 market correction has now reached $15.03 billion, while $2.25 billion was minted alone in the past seven days.

The $500 million issuance is fully traceable on Solana block explorers and in line with entries in Circle 's public transparency reports. The transfers follow Circle's standard treasury practice of meeting chain-specific demand before wider distribution.

How Markets and Solana DEXs Reacted Within Hours

USDC trading volume surged following the mint event. As of December 8, 2025, 24-hour volume reached $11.94 billion, a 77.85% increase, with a circulating supply of $78.22 billion, according to on-chain data from CoinMarketCap.

Within the Solana ecosystem, decentralized exchanges like Jupiter, Raydium, Orca and Phoenix also saw an immediate surge in liquidity in the USDC pair, with order-book depth rising 15% to 25% within hours of the mint, according to DexScreener and Birdeye metrics.

The December 8, 2025, mint event activity fits into the overall pattern that has seen Circle and Tether together create more than $20 billion in new stablecoin supply across all supported blockchains since early October. The pace of issuance points to renewed institutional and retail inflows following the autumn market downturn.

For Solana, the repeated large-scale deployments continue to solidify its status and position as a leading destination for regulated dollar-pegged assets, supported by the network's high throughput and low transaction costs, which are relative to rival layer-1 chains.

