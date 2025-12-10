403
US serves as “munitions depot and ATM” for Israel— AZAPAC founder
(MENAFN) Michael Rectenwald, founder of the Anti-Zionist America Political Action Committee (AZAPAC), described the United States as a “munitions depot and an ATM” for Israel, accusing Washington of backing Israel’s aggressive actions toward its neighbors.
Rectenwald said that Israel exerts a strong influence on both US domestic and foreign policy. He explained that AZAPAC was established to challenge what he called the “overwhelming” Zionist presence in the United States through elections and cultural advocacy.
He argued that Israel has been able to commit “crimes against humanity” largely because the US openly supports the ongoing violence in Gaza, which has resulted in over 70,000 deaths—most of them women and children—and nearly 171,000 injuries since October 2023.
“I thought that the only way to stop this and future such horrors from happening would be to get rid of Zionism from the US government,” Rectenwald emphasized, claiming that the US government is “subservient” to Israel, a reality he says became “very clear” during the Trump administration.
“Everything they've done and everything they've said in word and deed, they've made clear that Israel is like the main object of policy for the United States -- not only foreign policy, but even domestic policy,” he stated.
Rectenwald criticized American taxpayers for funding Israel’s military actions in Gaza and called this a form of economic exploitation. He suggested that the solution is to replace pro-Israel lawmakers in Congress and the Senate.
“So we're focusing on getting anti-Zionist candidates into Congress and to eliminate the Zionists from Congress. We can't do it all at once, but we're trying to get a group of anti-Zionists elected in the midterms, if possible,” he explained.
He also claimed that Israel contributes substantial sums to American politicians through lobbying and keeps them under pressure to avoid opposing Israel or Zionism. Rectenwald asserted that Israeli operatives have even influenced or blackmailed members of the US political class.
He linked strong US political and military support for Israel to anti-American sentiment across the Middle East. “That's why you have chants like ‘Death to America’ resounding in Iran. It's not because they hate us intrinsically, it's because of our affiliation and unconditional support of Israel,” he said.
Rectenwald said that if AZAPAC succeeds, all military and financial assistance to Israel would end, and the country would no longer be able to sway US domestic policy.
“So we're looking at overturning and de-Zionizing the US government entirely. And that would mean we would no longer be Israel's slave, which we are now,” he said.
“We are a munitions depot and an ATM for Israel,” Rectenwald reiterated, adding that Israel “extorts unbelievable amounts of money” from the United States to fund its aggressive foreign policies toward its neighbors.
