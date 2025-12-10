403
Microsoft Announces USD17.5B India Investment
(MENAFN) Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced a historic $17.5 billion capital infusion into India on Tuesday following discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the nation's capital.
The tech giant's leader declared the unprecedented Asian investment after their New Delhi meeting, outlining the commitment's sweeping objectives on platform X.
"To support the country's ambitions, Microsoft is committing US $17.5B—our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India's AI (artificial intelligence) first future," Nadella stated on the social media platform.
Nadella expressed gratitude toward Modi "for an inspiring conversation on India's AI opportunity."
India's prime minister characterized his exchange with the Microsoft chief executive as highly fruitful.
"When it comes to AI, the world is optimistic about India!" Modi declared on X. "Happy to see India being the place where Microsoft will make its largest-ever investment in Asia."
The prime minister emphasized the transformative potential for India's younger generation, stating: "The youth of India will harness this opportunity to innovate and leverage the power of AI for a better planet."
This massive tech infrastructure commitment follows Google's October revelation of establishing India's inaugural artificial intelligence hub, with approximately $15 billion earmarked across the coming half-decade.
