Sudan Demands International Action on RSF Crimes
(MENAFN) Sudan has formally branded the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) rebel militia's actions as 'genocide' and called for concrete international intervention that extends far beyond verbal condemnation, officials declared Tuesday.
Speaking before a high-level UN General Assembly session commemorating the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide, Minister Plenipotentiary Faisal Abdelazim Salim Mohamed delivered an urgent appeal on behalf of his war-torn nation.
"Sudan addresses this assembly at the moment of profound national tragedy, and deep international concern," Mohamed stated during the assembly.
Sudanese authorities detailed horrific accounts of mass executions, systematic sexual assault, forced population transfers, and intentional evidence destruction targeting civilians in El-Fasher and additional locations throughout the country.
"Acts, in their scale and intent, meet the legal definition of genocide," he added. "These crimes committed by the rapid support forces militia are not hidden. They are documented. They are public. And they demand more than an expression of concern. They demand accountability."
The Sudanese government pressed global powers to transform their condemnations into "concrete, lawful, and decisive measures to protect civilians."
Mohamed outlined urgent priorities: cutting off weapons supplies and military backing flowing to the RSF via regional and global networks, imposing focused sanctions on orchestrators and financiers of mass atrocities, blocking sanctuary for perpetrators who celebrate violence, and strengthening international protocols to prevent exported armaments from reaching non-state militant organizations.
"Genocide is not only a crime against its victims. It's a test of the international system itself," he said.
The devastating confrontation between Sudan's national army and the RSF militia, which erupted in April 2023, has claimed thousands of lives while forcing millions from their homes across the nation.
