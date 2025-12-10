403
Genocide Watchdog Condemns Hillary Clinton’s Gaza Comments
(MENAFN) A prominent international organization dedicated to preventing genocide declared on Tuesday that recent statements about Gaza by former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton constituted “outright genocide denial.”
Following her speech at the Israel Hayom Summit in New York last week, the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention issued a statement criticizing Clinton’s assertion that Israel is enduring “the worst PR of any group” and that young Americans are influenced by “pure propaganda” on TikTok.
The institute argued that these remarks distort the rising global concern over Israel’s conduct in Gaza.
“Young people in the US are not stupid or gullible. They simply reject genocide – something the Secretary might consider doing as well,” the statement read, highlighting that Americans have observed “two years of videos depicting Israel’s genocide against Palestinians,” including reports from journalists and footage captured by civilians in Gaza.
The Lemkin Institute emphasized that Clinton, who once ran for president, “did not mention anything” regarding large-scale civilian casualties. Instead, she focused on “the narrative” and the challenges of “controlling” information now widely disseminated online.
“It appears that what Secretary Clinton really means is that TikTok is not being effective enough at censoring the truth,” the statement added, pointing out accusations that the platform has already restricted pro-Palestinian content.
The institute described this as “highly ironic,” referencing claims of censorship and TikTok’s recent recruitment of a former Israeli army instructor to manage hate speech.
Finally, the statement underlined that prominent human rights organizations, UN bodies, international legal authorities, and scholars have determined that Israel’s actions in Gaza meet the legal criteria for genocide.
