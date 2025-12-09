Wecent Strengthens Global IT Solutions Portfolio With Advanced Servers And Networking Equipment

Wecent, a leading provider of enterprise-class servers and IT solutions, today announced a major expansion of its technology portfolio, featuring a comprehensive range of high-performance servers, storage systems, switches, and end-user computing devices. This expansion reinforces Wecent's ongoing commitment to delivering quality, reliability, and efficiency to businesses worldwide.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, the heart of China's technology innovation, Wecent has been providing enterprise-grade IT infrastructure for over eight years. Its focus on high-quality, fully certified hardware, combined with professional services, positions Wecent as a trusted partner for enterprises across Europe, Africa, South America, and Asia. By partnering with globally recognized brands such as Dell, Lenovo, HP, Huawei, Cisco, and H3C, Wecent ensures every product meets international standards including CE, FCC, and RoHS certifications, guaranteeing safety, performance, and durability.

“Our mission is simple yet ambitious: to empower enterprises with IT solutions that simplify operations, enhance performance, and support sustainable business growth,” said a Wecent spokesperson.“We provide more than just hardware-we deliver tailored solutions, professional guidance, and long-term partnerships that enable our clients to focus on innovation and growth.”

Comprehensive Range of Enterprise Servers

Wecent's expanded server portfolio offers a wide selection of high-performance models to meet the evolving demands of modern enterprises. These servers are designed for AI, virtualization, data analytics, and high-density computing environments, ensuring reliability and scalability for mission-critical workloads.

Highlighted server models include:



Dell PowerEdge R760XA Rack Server – Combining scalable memory, advanced processing power, and optimized storage, this server addresses enterprise virtualization, cloud computing, and large-scale application needs.

Dell PowerEdge XE9680 8-GPU Server with Xeon Scalable Processors – Designed for AI, deep learning, and high-performance computing, this 8-GPU server delivers unmatched processing capabilities for complex computational workloads.

H3C R4700G3 1U Server – Dual Intel 6200/5200/4200 CPUs – A compact, high-density server providing reliable performance in a 1U rack, ideal for enterprises seeking space-efficient solutions.

Lenovo ThinkSystem SR665 V3 2U Rack Server – Equipped with AMD CPUs, this server offers superior processing power, energy efficiency, and versatility for virtualization and AI applications. HPE DL320 Gen11 1U Server for Xeon AI Compute – Cost-effective yet robust, this server meets AI-focused workloads and enterprise computing requirements with high reliability.

These servers emphasize durability, high-speed performance, and energy efficiency, allowing businesses to run critical applications without interruption.

Advanced Storage Solutions

Recognizing the importance of fast, secure, and scalable data storage, Wecent offers enterprise storage solutions designed for high throughput and reliability. Notable products include:

Dell PowerStore All-Flash Storage 500T – Optimized for low-latency access and high-performance workloads, this all-flash storage array enables businesses to manage large datasets efficiently and securely.

Wecent's storage solutions focus on data protection, cost-effectiveness, and scalability, ensuring organizations can handle growing data demands while maintaining operational efficiency.

Networking Infrastructure and Switches

Reliable networking is critical for enterprise IT environments, and Wecent provides a range of switches and network solutions from top-tier brands such as Cisco and H3C. These products support high-volume data traffic, virtualization, and seamless connectivity, ensuring that enterprise operations remain uninterrupted.

The company's networking portfolio includes:



Enterprise switches with advanced management features and high throughput, ideal for data centers, office networks, and cloud computing environments. Scalable solutions that can grow alongside business needs, allowing organizations to maintain performance as they expand.

GPU and AI-Optimized Hardware

With AI and machine learning driving innovation across industries, Wecent's GPU-optimized servers meet the demands of modern data-intensive applications. For instance, the Dell PowerEdge XE9680 supports multiple NVIDIA GPUs, delivering unparalleled processing power for AI training, simulations, and data analytics. These servers allow enterprises to accelerate AI deployment while maintaining reliability and efficiency.

Power Management and UPS Systems

To ensure continuous operation and minimize downtime, Wecent provides reliable UPS and power solutions. Products such as the HPE 1400W PSU for Xeon DL340 Gen12 DeepSeek Server deliver stable power, protecting critical infrastructure and maintaining optimal server performance even in the event of power disruptions.

Desktop and Laptop Solutions

In addition to servers and network equipment, Wecent offers desktops and laptops from globally recognized brands like Dell, HP, and Lenovo. These solutions cater to enterprise end-user computing requirements, combining reliability, performance, and modern design for office, remote, or hybrid work environments.

Driving Global Enterprise Growth

With a strong presence across multiple continents, Wecent continues to foster strategic, long-term partnerships with clients, focusing on efficiency, quality, and professionalism. The company's solutions empower businesses of all sizes to access enterprise-grade IT infrastructure at competitive prices, streamlining operations and enabling digital innovation.

“Our vision extends beyond being a hardware supplier,” the spokesperson emphasized.“We strive to be a long-term partner in our clients' success, providing the hardware, expertise, and services required to navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape.”

About Wecent

Founded in Shenzhen, China, Wecent is a trusted provider of enterprise-class servers and IT solutions, committed to delivering high-quality, reliable, and efficient technology products. With over eight years of industry experience, Wecent partners with leading global IT brands to supply original, fully certified products that support long-term business growth.

Wecent's offerings include servers, storage systems, networking equipment, power management solutions, and end-user computing devices. By combining professional services, tailored solutions, and competitive pricing, Wecent enables enterprises to simplify IT operations, maximize efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth.