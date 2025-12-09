Ministry Of Communications And Information Technology Highlights Govai Program Objectives And Future Ambitions

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has highlighted the key objectives and future ambitions of its GovAI Program during the opening of the second World Summit AI Qatar.

The program, led by the ministry, is a major national initiative aimed at advancing Qatar's digital transformation. It seeks to empower government entities to adopt AI solutions that address real challenges while improving service quality and operational efficiency.

Eman Al Kuwari, Director of Digital Innovation at the ministry, said the program provides a practical framework for government agencies to identify use cases, assess feasibility, and move through development and implementation phases. She emphasized that the framework balances innovation with governance and accountability.

What distinguishes the GovAI Program is not just the solutions it produces, but the way it brings together government entities, technology partners, and the national innovation ecosystem around a single table, Al Kuwari said. She added that the program aims to build sustainable national capabilities that integrate AI into daily government operations, much like data and digital connectivity have become integral to the modern state.

Al Kuwari noted that Qatar's digital infrastructure, policy development, and skilled national workforce present a real opportunity to develop a new generation of AI-powered public services. These services are intended to enhance quality of life and strengthen Qatar's competitiveness both regionally and globally.

She stressed that future phases of the program will see the expansion and integration of multiple projects across government entities, ensuring that every AI solution delivers clear value, addresses genuine challenges, and leaves a tangible impact on citizens, residents, and visitors alike.

The GovAI Program aligns directly with Qatar's National Digital Agenda 2030, which places AI at the heart of the country's economic and social development strategy. (QNA)

