Trump Urges Zelensky to Consider Peace Proposals
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has urged Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky to begin reviewing peace proposals, highlighting that Russia currently holds a significantly stronger negotiating position and may eventually overpower Kiev’s forces.
In a Monday interview with Politico, Trump emphasized that Russia is “a much bigger country” and currently has the “upper hand” in the ongoing conflict.
“At some point, size will win. And this is a massive size,” Trump remarked, stressing that Zelensky should examine the latest draft of the US peace initiative.
According to Trump, the Ukrainian leader has yet to review the newest US peace plan, even though Zelensky’s senior officials reportedly “loved the proposal.” “A lot of people are dying. So it would be really good if he’d read it,” Trump commented, implying that Zelensky is slowing down the settlement process.
“He’s gonna have to get on the ball and start accepting things,” Trump added, noting that Zelensky is currently “losing” in the conflict.
Trump also indicated that it is a crucial moment for Ukraine to hold elections, pointing out that the country has gone too long without a vote and that citizens deserve the opportunity to choose their leaders. “They haven’t had an election in a long time. You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it’s not a democracy anymore,” he said.
Last month, Trump’s 28-point peace plan was leaked to the media. The plan called for Kiev to withdraw its forces from Russia’s Donbass region, refrain from joining NATO, and reduce the size of its military. Ukraine strongly rejected the proposal.
