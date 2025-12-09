Gujarat's Jhumpda Vijalikaran Yojana Benefits 10 Lakh Slum Families

Over 10 lakh Antyodaya families living in slums have benefitted from the Jhumpda Vijalikaran Yojana, according to the Gujarat government. Under this Yojana (scheme), the beneficiary families are provided with free electricity connections.

Financial Outlay and Scheme Expansion

According to the government, in the last five years, ₹8,499 lakh has been spent to electrify 1,52,466 slums. For 2025-26, ₹1,617 lakh has been allocated, and the income eligibility limit has been raised to ₹1.50 lakh to expand the scheme's reach.

Fulfilling a Vision

According to the government, in 2001, Narendra Modi, as Chief Minister, prioritised water and power. Continuing PM's vision, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is ensuring free electricity connections are 'swiftly' provided to slum dwellers across the state.

Broadening Beneficiary Reach

According to the Energy Department, this scheme benefits both BPL (Below Poverty Line) and other poor, slum-dwelling families without any caste-based discrimination. To expand its reach, the state government has gradually raised the income limits.

In 2018, the state government set income limits of ₹47,000 to ₹1.20 lakh for rural slum dwellers and ₹68,000 to ₹1.50 lakh for urban slum dwellers. Previously, the income limits were ₹27,000 to ₹47,000 for rural areas and ₹35,000 to ₹47,000 for urban slums, respectively.

Key Achievements and Future Plans

Under this scheme, the state government has so far provided free electricity connections to 10,09,736 slums (till November 2025), of which 1,52,466 were electrified in the last five years. In 2024-25 alone, 25,939 slum households received free electricity at a cost of ₹1,617.03 lakh. For 2025-26, ₹1,617 lakh has been allocated to improve further living standards and ease of living for slum dwellers.

Administrative Framework and Implementation

This Yojana, launched in 1996-97 by the Energy and Petrochemicals Department, was initially implemented by the Gujarat Electricity Board (GEB).

In 2003, under the power sector reforms initiated by then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, GEB was restructured into four power distribution companies, i.e., Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL), Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL), Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL), and Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL). Since then, the scheme has been implemented by these four companies.

The yojana is implemented under the leadership of the Additional Chief Secretary, Energy and Petrochemicals Department, and executed at the state level by the Chief Engineer (Tech) of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL).

How to Apply

Eligible BPL or low-income individuals can apply: rural applicants at the Taluka Development Officer/Taluka Panchayat office, and urban applicants at the Municipality or Municipal Corporation office.

Applications are then sent to the respective zonal offices of the distribution companies, which provide free electricity connections to applicants who meet the criteria. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)