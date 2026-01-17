Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Canada seeks “adapted” bilateral ties with China–PM

2026-01-17 02:43:12
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday emphasized the importance of building bilateral relations with China that are “adapted to new global realities” during a meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Carney highlighted key areas for cooperation, including agriculture, energy, and finance, as opportunities for historic gains and immediate progress. “Together, we can build on the best of what this relationship has been in the past, to create a new one… that will deliver stability, security, and prosperity for people on both sides of the Pacific,” he said.

He also noted that closer ties with China could help “improve the multilateral system -- a system that has in recent years come under great strain.” The visit reflects Canada’s effort to diversify trade and reduce reliance on the United States.

Carney pointed out that Canadian travelers to China will be granted visa-free access and reiterated his goal to double non-US exports over the next decade, amid ongoing trade tensions between Ottawa and Beijing.

