Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Discuss Energy Systems At Davos Panel.

Jharkhand CM at Davos Energy Panel

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday informed that he will be participating in the inter-ministerial panel "Capital in Action: Scaling Energy Systems Through Policy, Finance & Regional Leadership" in Switzerland's Davos. Taking to 'X', he said the panel will include high-profile participants, such as a former Slovakian finance minister and global business leaders, and will focus on policy, finance, and regional leadership to develop resilient energy systems. "En route to the inter-ministerial panel Capital in Action: Scaling Energy Systems Through Policy, Finance & Regional Leadership, discussing with the Chief Secretary on positioning Jharkhand as a global player in energy security," Soren said.

The panel will be attended by the Former Finance Minister from Slovakia and business leaders from across the globe, focusing on policy, finance, and regional leadership to scale resilient energy systems. Jharkhand remains committed to contributing meaningfully to the global energy transition," he added.

Kalpana Murmu to Champion Women Entrepreneurship

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Kalpana Murmu is also in Davos with Hemant Soren. She will represent the state in the panel discussion titled "Women Entrepreneurship: Driving Growth and Building a Sustainable Economy." "I am in Davos with Hemant ji, with the resolve to make Jharkhand a leading state. Today, I will present Jharkhand's perspective in the Panel Discussion "Women Entrepreneurship: Driving Growth and Building a Sustainable Economy" Additionally, through the Speaker Session at the Alliance for Global Good, there will be a dialogue on inclusive and women-led development. Jharkhand will move forward, and so will the people of Jharkhand," the 'X' post said.

India's Coordinated Approach for WEF

Earlier, Hemant Soren attended a video conference chaired by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during which he informed the latter about his state's preparations for the World Economic Forum Summit, which will showcase opportunities in critical minerals and electronics component manufacturing, among others.

The meeting, which took place on Sunday, CM Soren said, clearly reflects the spirit of cooperation and dialogue in India's preparations for the annual Davos meeting. "One India, One Vision. The spirit of cooperation and dialogue is clearly reflected in India's preparations for the upcoming #WEF2026. Attended the VC chaired by Hon'ble Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ji, focusing on overall review and preparedness. Informed him about #JharkhandAtDavos preparations, where the state will showcase opportunities in critical minerals and mining, electronics and electronics components manufacturing, EVs and automobiles, superfoods and food processing, forest and bio economy, energy and renewable energy transition, tourism, and textiles, in close alignment with the GOI's vision and objectives. World Economic Forum at Jharkhand," Soren wrote on X.

World Economic Forum Context

Founded in 1971, the WEF operates as a non-profit organisation. Recognised as one of the most influential business conferences worldwide, it aims to strengthen global economic growth through geopolitics, education and technology, financial policy, and investment. Along with India, nearly fifty countries will take part in the conference.

High-Profile Delegations and Attendees

Meanwhile, a high-level delegation from Uttar Pradesh, led by the state's Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, arrived in Zurich on Monday to participate in the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The visit aims to position the state as a global investment destination as it pursues a USD 1 trillion economy target through infrastructure and technology-led growth.

The annual meeting in Davos features record government participation, including approximately 400 political leaders and 65 heads of state. Notable attendees include U.S. President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The forum also hosts leaders of international institutions such as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and World Bank Group President Ajay S. Banga. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)