Ireland's Orla Prendergast Gains Big In T20I Rankings Amid T20 WC Qualifier

Orla Prendergast's rise persists as the talented Ireland all-rounder significantly improved her position in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings.

Prendergast kicked off the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in Nepal with an impressive half-century, leading her team to victory over Papua New Guinea.

The 23-year-old scored 56 off 44 balls, leading Ireland to a winning total of 146/6 at Mulpani Cricket Ground. The European team secured a 41-run win, aiming to qualify for this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales.

Prendergast received the Player of the Match award for her efforts and climbed four places to rank 20th overall among T20I batters.

The Ireland star ascended three spots, now ranking sixth among T20I all-rounders, thanks to her 0/9 from four economical overs, which prevented Papua New Guinea's top order from making significant progress in the chase.

Prendergast wasn't the only Irish player to advance in the latest rankings update. Teammate and captain Gaby Lewis moved up two spots to 16th overall among T20I batters after scoring 42 against Papua New Guinea.

Ireland's Arlene Kelly took two wickets in that match and moved up three spots to 43rd among T20I bowlers, while Papua New Guinea's Pauke Siaka climbed 13 spots to tied for 53rd after achieving good figures of 1/14.

The Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier also began with wins for Bangladesh, Thailand, and the Netherlands, with two seasoned batters from those teams earning recognition in the rankings.

Thailand veteran Natthakan Chantham scored an unbeaten 57 in a decisive eight-wicket win over Nepal, climbing two places to tie for 31st on the latest T20I batting rankings. Meanwhile, Sharmin Akhter scored 63 for Bangladesh in their 21-run victory over the USA, helping her jump 13 spots to 57th.