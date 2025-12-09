403
China Opines on China-Russia Relations
(MENAFN) Chinese officials positioned trilateral cooperation among major emerging powers as essential to worldwide stability Monday, responding to recent diplomatic signals from Moscow about deepening partnerships across the Global South.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun addressed questions regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent comments on BRICS nation relationships, emphasizing the strategic importance of Beijing-Moscow-New Delhi coordination.
"The three countries maintaining sound relations is not only in line with their own interests but also conducive to regional and global peace, security, stability, and prosperity," the spokesperson stated. "China stands ready to work with Russia and India to continue advancing the bilateral relations."
Jiakun characterized the trio as pivotal emerging economies whose engagement carries global ramifications, stressing their leadership roles within developing nations.
Addressing warming ties with India after nearly half a decade of border tensions, Jiakun indicated that Beijing "stands ready to work with India to view and handle the bilateral relationship from a strategic height and long-term perspective." The relationship between New Delhi and Beijing deteriorated following a fatal 2020 frontier confrontation but has shown signs of recovery since 2024.
Putin told a television network during a pre-visit interview that both China and India represented close allies, with Moscow prioritizing these partnerships above many others.
The Russian president expressed ambitions to elevate cooperation with both nations "to a whole new level, including through enhancing its technological aspect."
Neither Beijing nor New Delhi participated in Western economic penalties targeting Russia over the Ukraine military operation, instead expanding commercial engagement with Moscow. Putin commended their "rational and pragmatic" approach to international commerce.
Economic data underscores the dramatic expansion of these partnerships. Russian-Chinese bilateral commerce nearly doubled between 2020 and 2024, exceeding $240 billion annually, while Moscow-New Delhi trade volumes multiplied more than six-fold over two years, surpassing $65 billion in 2024. During Putin's New Delhi visit, both countries reaffirmed their $100 billion bilateral trade target by 2030, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting earlier achievement remains possible.
The three leaders convened earlier this year at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin. Leadership of the SCO, representing Eurasia's premier security alliance, endorsed Xi Jinping's global governance framework emphasizing international law adherence, multilateral institution support, rejection of discriminatory standards, and equitable participation for all nations regardless of scale or influence.
