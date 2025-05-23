Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sernova Biotherapeutics

Sernova Biotherapeutics


2025-05-23 01:15:45
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:57 AM EST - Sernova Biotherapeutics : Announced the formation of its Clinical Advisory Board. The board will consist of five members and will be chaired by Dr. Robert Gabbay. This globally respected group of experts will provide critical guidance as the company advances clinical development of its Cell Pouch Bio-hybrid Organ with islet cells in patients with T1D. Sernova Biotherapeutics shares T are trading down $0.01 at $0.22.

MENAFN23052025000212011056ID1109585934

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search