China's Climate Gambit: Bet On Coal While Winning The Green Race

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's energy profile is a paradox. The country accounts for more than half of global coal use even as it builds the world's largest solar-panel and EV industries.

Cheap coal power gives Chinese factories rock-bottom electricity costs, and state oil/gas revenue bankrolls clean-energy projects.

By spring 2025 wind and solar already supplied over a quarter of China's power, suggesting domestic coal use may have peaked. But the coal wealth remains strategic: With slower demand at home, Chinese miners are now exporting more (early 2025 coal shipments were ~13% higher year-on-year).

In effect, China's green ascent has been underwritten by its coal economy.

Much of the world's solar gear is made on fossil power. The IEA finds that“coal generates over 60% of the electricity used for global solar PV manufacturing ,” far above coal's ~36% share of typical grid . That is because over 80% of PV factories sit in Chinese provinces like Xinjiang and Jiangsu, where coal dominates the grid.

China has poured over $50 billion into solar factories since 2011, roughly ten times Europe's investment, cutting panel costs by about 80% and fueling a worldwide solar boom. But those panels were produced on coal.

In one analysis, they repay their manufacturing CO2 in only months, meaning the emissions were dumped up-front in China's coal plants. Any major disruption to China's coal power or factories (from grid shocks to trade barriers) could thus send ripples through the global PV market.

China's coal and heavy industries also feed its clean-tech supply chain. Coal-fired steel mills supply the aluminum and metal parts for EVs and panels, and coal chemicals provide battery precursors and silicon for solar.

Even Chinese coal exports now link to Asia's green economy. In May 2025, Shanxi Coking Coal Group quietly shipped metallurgical coal to Indonesian steel mills, the first such export in years showing China's surplus being sold to other Asian industries. Although coal itself isn't part of the green economy, metallurgical coal is used to make steel and steel is essential for clean technologies such as solar panel frames, EV parts, wind turbines and power transmission structures.

So, in that sense, Chinese coal exports are indirectly feeding the materials used in Asia's green infrastructure.