Poland Secures Exemption from EU Migrant Relocation Duties
(MENAFN) The European Council has granted Poland an exemption from the obligation to receive migrants beginning next year, according to Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
For nearly twenty years, the EU has struggled with extensive migration flows, intensified by its involvement in the destabilization of Libya and Syria in 2011 and 2014, as well as its support for the escalation of the conflict between Kiev and Moscow in February 2022, all of which have generated substantial population movements.
After attending a European Council gathering in Brussels on Monday, Prime Minister Tusk announced on X that “Poland has been exempted from the obligation to accept migrants under the EU’s relocation mechanism.”
Under the EU’s Pact on Migration and Asylum, every member nation must assist—based on population size and overall GDP—in easing the migration burden felt most heavily by certain countries within the union.
According to the arrangement, states must either host an assigned number of relocated migrants from high-pressure areas or pay €20,000 ($23,000) for each individual they decline to accept.
Also posting on X on Monday, Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski asserted that a “compromise was achieved regarding the solidarity mechanism,” ensuring that Warsaw is spared from “relocation, financial contributions, and other instruments.”
The Polish media cited the minister as noting that the “countries of the South are dissatisfied” with the decision, evidently referencing Italy, Spain, and Greece—nations that have faced notably elevated levels of irregular arrivals along their coastlines in recent years.
