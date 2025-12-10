Oman Air To Begin Muscattaif Service In Jan. 2026

Dhaka: Oman Air said it will launch a new route to Taif, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 31, 2026, marking its fifth destination in the kingdom as the carrier continues to expand its regional network.

The service will operate three times a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays – using a Boeing 737 aircraft, the airline said in a statement.

Oman Air added that the schedule is designed to offer convenient connections along with its standard onboard services.

Commenting on the launch, Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, said,“Expanding into Taif represents a strategic step in our regional network growth and reinforces the strong economic and cultural ties between Oman and Saudi Arabia.

It likewise enables us to better serve our guests by providing them with more choice and convenience.”

Abdulkarim Al-Darwish, President of Middle East and Africa Markets at the Saudi Tourism Authority, also stated,“We welcome Oman Air's new service to Taif, which marks a key step that enhances connectivity between our two countries and provides travelers from Oman with greater access to key destinations across Saudi.

Expanding regional air links aligns with our broader mission to accelerate tourism growth and strengthen strategic partnerships”

With the addition of Taif, Oman Air now operates five destinations to Saudi Arabia including Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Madinah, underscoring the airline's commitment to enhancing intra-regional connectivity and supporting broader economic and social links.

-B