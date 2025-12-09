403
Trump Allows Nvidia to Ship H200 AI Chips to China
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that Nvidia can export its H200 artificial intelligence processors to vetted Chinese buyers and other markets—but only if the American government receives a 25 percent slice of all transactions.
"This policy will support American Jobs, strengthen U.S. Manufacturing, and benefit American Taxpayers," Trump declared via Truth Social on Monday.
The President added that the Department of Commerce is completing implementation protocols, confirming the identical revenue-sharing framework will extend to AMD, Intel, and additional major American semiconductor manufacturers.
Nvidia responded swiftly with endorsement. A company spokesman issued a statement Monday praising the administration's move: "We applaud President Trump's decision to allow America's chip industry to compete to support high paying jobs and manufacturing in America."
The spokesperson continued: "Offering H200 to approved commercial customers, vetted by the Department of Commerce, strikes a thoughtful balance that is great for America."
The H200 represents a mid-tier offering—superior to the H20 model but beneath Nvidia's flagship products in computational power. Both Nvidia and competitor AMD (Advanced Micro Device) previously negotiated a 15 percent revenue-sharing arrangement for Chinese chip exports last August, domestic media outlets confirmed Monday.
