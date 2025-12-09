Govt Committed To Welfare Of KP Community: LG

J&K LG Manoj Sinha – KO photo

Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the government is committed to the welfare of the Kashmiri Pandit community as he inaugurated the sixth edition of the Kashmiri Pandit Premier League at M A Stadium in Jammu.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor urged youth to dream big and work towards their goals with dedication and perseverance. He said sports play an important role in transforming individuals and strengthening national unity and identity.

Sinha extended his best wishes to the participating teams and organisers. He also commended the Lalitaditya Sports Education and Health Organization for conducting the league and promoting sports engagement among the community.

He asked the organisation to expand its outreach by partnering with schools and government departments in other states and Union Territories to connect with more young people. He further stressed developing a long term empowerment plan for Kashmiri Pandit youth by integrating skill training and career guidance, taking forward initiatives like the LG Special Camp.