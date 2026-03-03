Search Underway For Crews Of Iranian Aircraft Shot Down On Monday: Al Ansari
Doha, Qatar: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, said during a press conference that the crews of the two Iranian aircraft shot down on Monday, March 2, 2025, remain missing.
Providing details about the incident, in which two SU24 aircrafts from Iran entered Qatari airspace and were subsequently shot down, Al Ansari said, "The aircraft crossed the border and entered Qatari airspace. Upon entry, the pilots were warned in accordance with the rules of engagement. After confirming that the aircraft was heading toward the city of Doha based on their flight path, they were engaged and the rules of engagement were fully applied."Read Also
He added that search operations for the crews are currently underway, and that the threat has been completely neutralized.
Speaking about the interception of projectiles targeting Qatar, Al Ansari said, "Qatar's air defense systems successfully intercepted 98 of the 101 ballistic missiles launched. Additionally, 39 aircraft and drones were detected, with 24 successfully shot down."
