Qatar Extends Remote Work For Government Sector From Tuesday 'Until Further Notice'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers (CGB) announced that, in follow-up to the statement issued regarding remote work, it has been decided to extend the implementation of the remote work system for all employees in all ministries, other government agencies, public authorities, and institutions, starting from tomorrow, Tuesday, corresponding to 3/3/2026, and until further notice.

CGB noted that the decision excludes employees in the military and security sectors, the health sector, as well as employees whose job nature requires their presence at the workplace.