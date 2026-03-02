Reports Claim Iran Launches Heavy Strikes On Israel's Tel Aviv And Haifa Cities

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Unverified reports circulating on social media claim that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched heavy strikes against Israeli targets, allegedly including the use of thermobaric weapons, AzerNEWS reports.

The claims state that missiles and newly developed munitions were fired toward major cities such as Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem. However, there has been no official confirmation from Israeli authorities, the Iranian government, or independent international sources verifying the use of thermobaric bombs or the extent of the reported attacks.

Israel's air defense systems have previously intercepted missiles and drones during periods of heightened regional escalation, but details regarding the latest reports remain unclear.

Given the rapidly evolving situation and the prevalence of misinformation during conflicts, confirmation from official military statements or credible international media outlets is still awaited.

Further updates will follow as verified information becomes available.