Travel App Development Company B2C B2B Booking Platform, Extranet And Travel Apps

Travelomatix is a next generation travel booking software platform for travel agencies and tour operators. It offers B2C, B2B and back office system with flights, hotels, transfers, car rental and holiday packages modules.

A travel app development company plays a crucial role in the modern travel industry, helping travel agencies, OTAs, TMCs, and booking platforms build powerful mobile and web applications with real-time booking capabilities. These companies integrate essential features such as flight availability, pricing, schedules, fares, and reservation management to deliver a seamless and intuitive travel booking experience for users.

By connecting travel businesses with global distribution systems (GDS), airlines, hotels, consolidators, and other suppliers, a travel app development company enables complete end-to-end travel solutions that enhance user engagement, booking conversions, and operational efficiency.

With deep expertise in aviation and travel technology, these companies empower businesses to offer competitive airfares, dynamic fare rules, multi-city booking options, and instant ticketing directly within their apps. Through advanced integrations such as seat maps, baggage rules, fare families, ancillaries, and branded fares, they significantly enhance the overall user journey-without requiring agencies to manage multiple supplier / flight aggregator relationships.

Advantages of Hiring a Travel App Development Company

Partnering with an experienced travel CRM & app development company provides significant benefits for OTAs, TMCs, travel portals, and booking startups:







1. Access to Global Airline Content

Worldwide routes

Multiple air ticket aggregator integrations

GDS + LCC + NDC content

2. Real-Time Booking Experience

Live fares and availability

Instant ticket confirmation

Multi-airline fare combinations

3. Smarter Search & Better Conversions

Advanced filters (airlines, time, stops, fare type)

Accurate baggage rules & fare breakdowns

High-speed search results

4. Complete Reservation & PNR Management

Manage bookings, cancellations, refunds

Markups and commissions

Branded fare options for better profitability

5. Enhanced User Experience

Clean UI/UX

Seat maps, ancillaries, fare families

Multi-city and complex itinerary support

These benefits ultimately result in higher conversions, improved customer satisfaction, and increased revenue for travel businesses.

About Travelomatix

