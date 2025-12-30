North Point Education Group: Shaping The Future Of Young Leaders In The UAE

Affordable excellence across British and CBSE curricula - admissions open

Published: Tue 30 Dec 2025, 1:43 PM

With a legacy of serving education in the UAE for over 40 years, North Point Education Group (NPE) has built a strong reputation for delivering quality learning experiences that are accessible, future-focused, and rooted in strong values. Today, the NPE Group continues to expand its impact through schools that combine academic rigour with character development, leadership-building, and well-rounded student growth.

A key part of NPE's offering is its British curriculum schools, designed to support modern learners through internationally benchmarked academics and a balanced school experience. Among the Group's newest institutions is The Hope English School in Sharjah, established in 2023, which reflects NPE's commitment to building inspiring learning environments that are both nurturing and ambitious. With an emphasis on foundational excellence, student wellbeing, and holistic development, The Hope English School is positioned to support young learners as they grow into confident, capable individuals.

Another flagship British curriculum institution within the Group is The Bloomington Academy in Ajman, established in 2014 and holding BSO accreditation. The school has developed a strong record of academic achievement, with students consistently earning Cambridge Learner Awards for excellent performance. Bloomington combines rigorous academics with a strong focus on individual growth, nurturing talent across STEM, the arts, sports, and leadership. Merit-based scholarships are also available for high-achieving students, reflecting the school's commitment to recognising excellence and potential.

Across its schools, NPE emphasises a collaborative partnership between educators, parents, and students. Dedicated teaching teams work closely with families to provide personalised attention and support for every child. Complementing classroom learning are vibrant extracurricular programmes spanning sports, arts, community service, and leadership initiatives, ensuring well-rounded development.

In addition to its British curriculum schools, NPE also includes long-established institutions such as The Royal Academy, Ajman, a leading CBSE school with a legacy spanning over 40 years, further reflecting the Group's depth and long-standing contribution to education in the UAE.

With admissions now open, North Point Education Group invites parents to explore its schools and experience firsthand the impact of a nurturing, inspiring, and affordable education, grounded in academic excellence, personal growth, and future readiness.

For more information and admissions:

The Bloomington Academy (Ajman) – British Curriculum

The Hope English School (Sharjah) – British Curriculum