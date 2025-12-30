Traffic Restrictions Announced As Abu Dhabi Gears Up For New Year Celebrations

Abu Dhabi authorities have announced a temporary restriction on heavy vehicles and labour buses within Abu Dhabi Island, effective from Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at noon until Thursday, January 1, 2026, at 6am. Labour bus movement is also restricted on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road (E22) during the same period.

Authorities also announced vehicle movement restrictions on Hazza Bin Sultan Street, Al Ain, from Wednesday 31 December 31, 2025, from noon to Thursday, January 1, 2026, at 1am.

Trucks, heavy freight vehicles and labour transport buses will be prohibited from entering or circulating within the island's core traffic zones. Traffic movement restrictions such as this are typically deployed during major events.

It is part of traffic management plans during the New Year celebrations to support smooth traffic flow and ensure public safety in the city. Motorists and commercial transport operators are advised to plan their routes accordingly, utilise alternative roads outside the island, and comply with all directives from traffic authorities to avoid penalties and delays.

New Year celebrations in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is preparing a programme of celebrations and public safety operations to welcome New Year 2026, with attractions and official activities planned across the emirate:

Fireworks and countdown events

The Sheikh Zayed Festival at Al Wathba will host one of the premier New Year's Eve displays. Organisers have prepared an extended fireworks show with coordinated drone formations and pyrotechnics to create a visually striking spectacle that reflects Emirati heritage and welcomes 2026 with grandeur.

Across Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE, more than 60 fireworks locations are expected, offering residents and visitors a variety of spots for the midnight countdown.

Abu Dhabi's New Year's Eve offerings range from family-friendly fireworks and festival programming to cultural events and musical celebrations. Venues like waterfront promenades, festival grounds, and community spaces are ready to host countdown gatherings under enhanced safety protocols, giving participants many options to mark the transition to 2026.

Public holiday in UAE

The federal government has designated January 1, 2026, as a public holiday in the UAE and Friday as a remote work day for government employees, with many private sector employees benefiting from the break and weekend arrangements.