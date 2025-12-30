DAC Approves Rs 79,000 Crore Proposals To Enhance Armed Forces Capabilities

MENAFN - KNN India)The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Union Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday approved proposals worth about Rs 79,000 crore to strengthen the operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

Indian Army: Advanced Strike and Surveillance Systems

Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) was approved for the procurement of the Loiter Munition System for Artillery Regiments, Low Level Light Weight Radars, Long Range Guided Rocket Ammunition for the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MRLS), and the Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System Mk-II.

According to the Defence Ministry, the Loiter Munition System will enable precision strikes on tactical targets, while the radars will detect and track small, low-flying unmanned aerial systems, reported ET.

The Long Range Guided Rockets will enhance the range and accuracy of the Pinaka MRLS, ensuring effective engagement of high-value targets.

The Integrated Drone Detection & Interdiction System Mk-II, with its extended range, will safeguard vital Indian Army assets in tactical battle areas and the hinterland.

Indian Navy: Maritime Support and Surveillance

For the Navy, AoN was approved for procurement of Bollard Pull (BP) Tugs, High Frequency Software Defined Radios (HF SDR) Manpack, and for leasing High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS).

The BP Tugs will assist naval ships and submarines in berthing, unberthing, and maneuvering within confined waters and harbors. The HF SDRs will enable long-range secure communication during boarding and landing operations.

Meanwhile, the HALE RPAS will ensure continuous intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and credible maritime domain awareness across the Indian Ocean Region.

Indian Air Force: Enhanced Training and Strike Capability

For the Air Force, AoN was accorded for the Automatic Take-off Landing Recording System, Astra Mk-II Missiles, Full Mission Simulator, and SPICE-1000 Long Range Guidance Kits.

The Automatic Take-off Landing Recording System will address gaps in aerospace safety by providing high-definition, all-weather automatic recording of aircraft landings and take-offs. The Astra Mk-II Missiles with enhanced range will allow fighter aircraft to neutralise adversary aircraft from large standoff distances.

The Full Mission Simulator for Light Combat Aircraft Tejas will facilitate cost-effective and safe pilot training, while the SPICE-1000 Kits will augment long-range precision strike capability of the Indian Air Force.

