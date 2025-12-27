England Ends 15-Year Test Win Drought At MCG In Australia

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): England's men's cricket team secured a historic Test victory over Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, ending a 15-year winless streak in Australia and a 19-match drought.

Chasing 175 on a tricky pitch, England's batsmen played with aggressive intent, with openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett setting the tone. Jacob Bethell contributed 40 runs in a promising display, while Ben Stokes guided the team to a four-wicket win, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Australia had taken a first-innings lead of 42 but managed only 132 in the second innings, with Stokes and Brydon Carse sharing seven wickets, supported by Josh Tongue.

The match, only the second two-day finish of this summer's Ashes and one of just five in Australia's history, drew record crowds of over 186,000. Despite the excitement, Cricket Australia faced financial losses from the series.

England's victory avoids a series whitewash and delivers a major morale boost, leaving fans and the cricket world celebrating a landmark triumph.

