Amazon Best-Seller Mighty Joe Mui Wins Multiple International Literary Awards Inspiring Underdog Memoir Now Has Award-Winning Book-To-Screen Adaptation

"Mighty Joe Mui: The Untold Underdog Story at Cornell by Jeremy Durgana"Mighty Joe Mui: The Untold Underdog Story at Cornell by Jeremy Durgana celebrates the remarkable journey of Joe Mui-from poverty in China to NCAA Division I All-American athlete and Cornell standout. The award-winning memoir has inspired a prize-winning animated film and continues to earn global recognition for its powerful message of resilience, perseverance, and immigrant success.

Mighty Joe Mui has transcended the page with a book-to-screen animated short film adaptation that captured First Prize at the 2025 Bangkok Movie Awards. The adaptation is set to premiere at multiple International Film Festivals throughout 2026, bringing Joe Mui's inspirational journey to global audiences through visual storytelling.

The book has earned an impressive collection of prestigious literary awards including 2025 International Impact Book Awards Winner for Best Inspirational Memoir and Best Autobiography for Overcoming Adversity, 2025 Purple Dragonfly Award Winner for Children's Literacy, 2024 New York Book Festival Runner-Up for Best Autobiography, Literary Titan Book Award, Silver Nomination at the Eric Hoffer Book Festival, Honorable Mention at the Hollywood Book Festival, 5-Star Review with Readers' Favorite Book Reviews & Awards, and Amazon Best-Seller in the Soccer Category.

From his experience living in China's poorest region to playing Division I soccer under the bright lights of the NCAA, Joe Mui shares his compelling story of perseverance and tenacity. From his late introduction to English to his acceptance into the Ivy League at Cornell University, Mui reflects on how his humble origins forged him into one of the greatest underdog sports stories yet to be told. This is the riveting story of how a boy from a destitute-stricken village ultimately crosses paths with prominent global figures such as Pelé, a bold reminder that life is filled with irony and full-circle moments. This awe-inspiring autobiography not only offers insights for succeeding in school and business, but it also motivates readers to be the best version of themselves today.

Mighty Joe Mui uniquely bridges multiple literary genres, making it essential reading for diverse audiences. As a memoir and biography, it captures an authentic immigrant success story and the universal struggle against adversity. For sports and soccer fans, it provides a rare inside look at NCAA Division I athletics, featuring a Cornell All-American who defied physical expectations, with connections to USA Soccer, USMNT, Canada Soccer, and Asian soccer through the South China Athletic Association and Hong Kong particularly timely as the world anticipates the FIFA 2026 World Cup, Olympics, and PANAM Games. The book delivers powerful motivational and inspirational life lessons on perseverance, resilience, and maintaining unwavering dedication despite overwhelming odds, proving that hard work pays off. For business leaders and entrepreneurs, it offers actionable insights on turning disadvantages into competitive advantages, strategic thinking, and building success from nothing. As an educational and self-help resource, it addresses language acquisition, cultural adaptation, academic perseverance, and growth mindset ideal for ESL programs, college preparatory courses, and character education curricula.

“Joey was a great collegiate soccer player. He was tough as nails, being the smallest guy on the field. He was highly competitive. Just a great guy and a great human being,” said Bruce Arena, Five-Time MLS Cup Champion Head Coach and Former Head Coach of the United States Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT). W. Buckley Briggs, Former Vice President of Labor Arbitration and Litigation for the National Football League and Retired Adjunct Professor of Sports Law at Cornell Law School and Penn Carey Law School, noted that“Joe was a half-century ahead of the social awareness we are in now.”

Literary Titan Book Reviews praised the work, stating that“Mighty Joe Mui is perfect for sports fans, but even if you don't care about soccer, there's a lot to take away from Joe's story. If you love underdog tales, immigrant success stories, or just reading about people who refuse to let circumstances define them, this book is worth your time. It's about perseverance, adapting to change, and proving people wrong.” Readers' Favorite Book Reviews & Awards added,“I was inspired by Joe's resilience and his determination to succeed despite being considered short among his peers and having to learn English as a new immigrant. The life lessons and exemplary stories in Mighty Joe Mui will impact anyone who strives for success in whatever they do. Joe's profound, smartly worded lessons are the type that stick for life!”

Jeremy Durgana is a Canadian actor, musician, and author who infuses his passion for the arts into the classroom as a teacher. With a degree in computer science, Jeremy entered the telecom sector, focusing on hardware and software engineering, before shifting to the marketing side of telecommunications as a bilingual on-air broadcast coordinator for Bell Media, where he managed live Pay-Per-View channels, websites, and magazines. Based in Toronto, Jeremy transitioned from the boardroom to the classroom, where he currently integrates relevant work experience into his English and French lessons. From developing storyboards to creative writing, filming, and post-production editing, students experience the magical storytelling process.

In addition to his work in education and media, Jeremy is also a TEDx presenter, where he discussed the importance of thinking outside the box to succeed in the modern world. Evidence of this philosophy is reflected in the innovative ways he has marketed Mighty Joe Mui from releasing a hip-hop track to reach wider audiences to appearing at speaking engagements where he can interact directly with boomers and broader demographics.

During his time outside the classroom, Jeremy actively engages in filmmaking and conducting guerrilla-style interviews to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at professional wrestling, mixed martial arts, and boxing. Over the years, Jeremy has appeared in various film and TV productions, including The Handmaid's Tale and Chucky.

Mighty Joe Mui: The Untold Underdog Story at Cornell is available on Amazon, Goodreads and all major digital retailers. Educational institutions can access the book through Library Bound Inc.

