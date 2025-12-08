Absolute Shares Trust Announces Transition Of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF To NYSE Designated Market Maker Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Absolute Shares Trust, a multi-series trust offering ETF launch and ongoing support services, today announced that the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSE Arca: WBIY) will transition from NYSE Arca, Inc. to the New York Stock Exchange LLC (NYSE), effective December 11, 2025. The transition to the NYSE will allow trading in shares of WBIY to benefit from the Designated Market Maker (DMM) program on the trading floor of the NYSE. As part of the transition, GTS will serve as the ETF's dedicated market maker on the NYSE Floor. WBIY's ticker symbol and CUSIP number will remain unchanged.

This move is designed to enhance liquidity, execution consistency, and overall trading quality for financial advisors, institutional investors, and platform partners accessing WBIY across custodians and model marketplaces. Absolute Shares Trust also recognizes and values the continued support and collaboration of the NYSE ETF team throughout the evaluation and approval process.

Why the DMM Transition Matters

Partnering with a floor-based NYSE Designated Market Maker-especially one with the scale, technology, and execution expertise of GTS-provides several key benefits:

. Tighter Bid/Ask Spreads – Supporting fair and orderly markets, improving execution quality and potentially reducing trading costs.

. Enhanced Liquidity Support – Strengthening block-trade capacity, rebalance activity, and execution across model-driven platforms.

. Improved Price Discovery – Human oversight at the open, close, and during volatile markets to reduce slippage and improve price consistency.

. Greater Trading Confidence – A more stable and predictable trading environment for RIAs, institutions, model marketplaces, and automated rebalancing systems across custodians.

The WBIY share listing transition to the DMM program on the NYSE Floor will be effective December 11, 2025. The final day of trading of WBIY shares on NYSE Arca will be December 10, 2025. Advisors with upcoming trades, rebalance cycles, or model updates are encouraged to contact WBI or GTS to coordinate execution.

What Makes WBIY Unique in the High-Dividend ETF Marketplace

In a marketplace dominated by simple yield-chasing strategies, WBIY distinguishes itself through a disciplined, quality-driven, all-cap approach to high dividend investing. Unlike many high-dividend ETFs that select stocks primarily based on yield alone, WBIY applies fundamental quality and value factors to identify companies with the potential for sustainable income and stronger long-term total-return characteristics.

Recent third-party research from The Sunday Investor on Seeking Alpha highlighted WBIY as one of only a handful of U.S. equity ETFs offering yields above 5%, while also delivering competitive total returns relative to much larger peers. The analysis cited several key differentiators:

. Higher net yield relative to most category peers after expenses

. Explicit exclusion of REITs, resulting in 100% qualified dividend income

. Deep value positioning, with one of the lowest forward P/E ratios in the peer group

. All-cap construction, providing exposure beyond traditional large-cap dividend tilts

This combination positions WBIY as a high-conviction income strategy designed not just to generate yield-but to provide stable income layered with meaningful long-term equity upside.

Please consider WBIY in your year-end rebalances or allocations in 2026.

About Absolute Shares Trust

Absolute Shares Trust is a multi-series investment trust powered by its proprietary OMNI technology, delivering an institutional-grade, turnkey solution for ETF launches and day-to-day fund management. Sponsors bring the investment strategy, while AST provides the operational infrastructure, regulatory oversight, and technology required to launch, manage, and scale ETFs efficiently.

About WBI Investments

Founded in 1984, WBI Investments is a technology-driven asset manager delivering rules-based investment strategies across ETFs, SMAs, UMAs, and institutional investment programs. WBI is also the creator of its award-winning Cy wealth technology platform, which provides a fully client-facing wealth management experience with embedded planning tools, personalized portfolio construction, and digital account opening. In minutes, advisors and clients can assess goals, build a personalized portfolio, and open an account. From there, WBI takes care of the rest. Learn more at and .

Disclosure

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus and summary prospectus containing this and other information about the Fund please visit our website at . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal amount invested. High yielding stocks are often speculative, high risk investments. These companies can be paying out more than they can support and may reduce their dividends or stop paying dividends at any time, which could have a material adverse effect on the stock price of these companies and the Fund's performance. The Fund is not actively managed and the Sub-Advisor does not attempt to take defensive positions in declining markets. Investing in securities of small and medium capitalization companies may involve greater volatility than investing in larger and more established companies because small and medium capitalization companies can be subject to more abrupt or erratic share price changes than larger, more established companies. Other Fund risks include but are not limited to concentration risk, cyber security risk, small and mid-cap risk, management risk, tracking error risk, premium/discount risk, and valuation risk. Additional details regarding the risks of the Fund can be found in the prospectus.

Vigilant Distributors, LLC.

WBI is an SEC-registered investment advisor located in Red Bank, NJ. Any investment strategy involves risk, including the possible loss of principal invested.

© 2025 WBI Investments, LLC