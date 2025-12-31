In New Year's Address, Putin Says Russia Believes In Victory In Ukraine War

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, Jan 1 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told soldiers fighting on the front lines that Moscow remains confident of prevailing in Ukraine, even as the conflict stretches into yet another year with no clear end in sight.

In a brief New Year address aired first in the Kamchatka peninsula, the easternmost Russian region to usher in 2026, Putin praised the troops engaged in the war as“heroes” and sought to project resolve after nearly four years of fighting, according to The Moscow Times.

Addressing what he described as Russia's“fighters and commanders”, the president said,“We believe in you and our victory.”

The message was broadcast as Russia marked its main public holiday against the backdrop of a protracted and costly conflict.

The war has exacted a heavy human toll, with military casualties on both sides believed to be in the tens, if not hundreds, of thousands, while millions of Ukrainians have been displaced as a result of the fighting.

Putin devoted most of his New Year remarks to the war effort, steering clear of any reference to allegations that Ukraine had attempted a drone attack on one of his residences, a claim that Kyiv has categorically denied.

December 31 also marked 26 years since Putin first rose to power in Russia.

At the same time, diplomatic activity led by the United States has gathered pace in recent weeks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend a summit with allied leaders in France on January 6, following talks with US President Donald Trump in Florida.

Despite this renewed diplomatic push, Moscow has shown no indication that it is prepared to soften its demands.

The European Union on Wednesday accused Russia of attempting to“derail” negotiations after Moscow alleged that Ukraine had tried to attack Putin's lakeside residence in the Novgorod region.

Ukrainian authorities dismissed the accusation as a“fabrication” aimed at manipulating the peace process.

Russia's Defence Ministry released footage of a downed drone that it claimed was one of 91 Ukrainian drones involved in an alleged attack earlier this week on a residence linked to Putin in northwestern Russia. Kyiv rejected the claim as a“lie.”

The nighttime video showed a man dressed in camouflage, wearing a helmet and a Kevlar vest, standing near a damaged drone lying in the snow.

With his face covered, the man spoke about the drone, though neither he nor the Defence Ministry provided details on the exact location or date of the footage.

In a separate video released by the Kremlin, one of the drones allegedly used in the attack was shown to be carrying a six-kilogram explosive charge.

Reacting to the claims, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, described the Russian allegations as“a deliberate distraction” from ongoing efforts to advance peace talks.