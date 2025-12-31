The President Of El Salvador Nayib Bukele Admits He Dreams Of Remaining In The Presidency For Another Decade

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, brought up the issue of his remaining in power again by revealing that he would like to continue leading the country for“ten more years”. The statement was made during an interview with Spanish YouTuber David Cánovas Martínez, known as“The Grefg”, where the president clarified that it is a personal wish and not a decision that has been made. Bukele, who assumed his second consecutive term on June 1, 2024 for the period 2024-2029, explained that his political future is not defined and that it will depend on what his family, God and the Salvadoran people decide.

The issue of reelection has been a constant in his discourse. In August 2025, he publicly defended immediate reelection following the constitutional reform approved by Congress, stating that“90% of developed countries allow the indefinite reelection of their head of government” and that when a country like El Salvador seeks the same, it is described as the“end of democracy.” His recent words reignite the debate about the limits of re-election and the political direction the country will take in the coming years.