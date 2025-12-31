Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan's New Tax Code Comes Into Effect

2025-12-31 07:05:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 1. Kazakhstan's new tax code officially takes effect starting January 1, 2026, Trend reports.

The code was signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on July 18, 2025. According to the press service of the president, the new tax code introduces broad reforms aimed at simplifying tax administration, including a 30% reduction in tax reporting and a 20% decrease in the number of taxes.

Key changes affect corporate and individual income taxes, VAT, and special tax regimes, as well as measures to stimulate investment. A new 16% VAT rate has been set, with reduced rates for medicines and medical services.

The code also includes progressive personal income tax rates, reduced transport taxes for older cars, and tax exemptions for pension payments. Corporate income tax remains at 20%, with differentiated rates for specific sectors. Several tax benefits have been optimized, and the process of tax arrears collection has been simplified, with a more preventive approach to audits.

