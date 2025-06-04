Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


World robot festival kicks off in China


2025-06-04 09:24:19
(MENAFN) The city of Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province is currently hosting the World Robot Carnival, which began on Monday and highlights the latest advancements in robotics.

The event features nearly 100 different robots, including robotic pets, makeup robots, and even a robot band. Attendees have the opportunity to engage with these innovative creations, exploring how technology is increasingly shaping everyday life.

Visitors were seen interacting with a robot, demonstrating the growing role of technology-empowered experiences. Reports indicated that the showcase aims to connect people with emerging robotics technologies, providing a glimpse into a future where intelligent machines enhance daily routines.

Another exhibit introduced visitors to a robotic band member, drawing attention to the potential of robots in the creative and entertainment industries. Guests also learned about a desktop robot on display, highlighting the diversity of applications these machines can have in various fields.

The World Robot Carnival underscores the transformative power of technology and offers an interactive platform for people to immerse themselves in the innovations shaping modern society.

