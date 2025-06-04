Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Second Day Of Baku Energy Forum Gets Underway (PHOTO)

2025-06-04 02:06:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4.​ The second day of the 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Forum has started, Trend reports.

The forum is held within the framework of the 30th Baku Energy Week, which also marks the 30th anniversary of the Caspian Oil and Gas International Exhibition and the 13th Caspian International Energy and Green Energy Exhibition, Caspian Power.

This year, Baku Energy Week is hosting 267 companies from 39 countries. The geography of participants covers the entire energy landscape - from Europe and the Middle East to Asia and Africa.

