403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Malaysia calls for restraint after Thai airstrikes on Cambodia border
(MENAFN) Malaysia on Monday urged both Thailand and Cambodia to exercise “maximum restraint” following Thai airstrikes along their disputed border, according to regional reports. The strikes came after renewed clashes left one Thai soldier dead and four others injured, threatening a fragile ceasefire previously brokered with US involvement.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasized the need for dialogue, stating: "Thailand and Cambodia are close partners of Malaysia and key members of ASEAN. We urge both sides to exercise maximum restraint, maintain open channels of communication and make full use of the mechanisms in place. Malaysia stands ready to support steps that can help restore calm and avert further incidents." He warned that the recent escalation could jeopardize the work done to stabilize relations between the neighboring countries: "Our region cannot afford to see long-standing disputes slip into cycles of confrontation. The immediate priority is to halt the fighting, safeguard civilians, and return to a diplomatic path supported by international law and the neighbourly spirit on which ASEAN depends."
According to reports, the Thai Air Force deployed F-16 fighter jets to target Cambodian positions in the Chong Ahn Ma border area, citing “retaliation for a series of Cambodian attacks.” Thai Army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvaree added that the airstrikes followed Cambodian artillery and aerial attacks on Thai forces at Anupong Base, describing the Cambodian positions as “actively attacking Thai forces.”
Cambodia condemned the strikes, arguing they violated the ceasefire agreement requiring both sides to avoid hostilities and resolve disputes peacefully. The Cambodian Ministry of National Defense described the attacks as “brutal and inhumane” and a serious breach of the peace deal.
Reports indicate that civilians on both sides of the border are evacuating the conflict zone. The dispute, which reignited deadly clashes in July and displaced thousands, had led to a ceasefire agreement signed in Kuala Lumpur on October 26 during the ASEAN Summit, witnessed by US and Malaysian officials in an effort to resolve the longstanding border conflict.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasized the need for dialogue, stating: "Thailand and Cambodia are close partners of Malaysia and key members of ASEAN. We urge both sides to exercise maximum restraint, maintain open channels of communication and make full use of the mechanisms in place. Malaysia stands ready to support steps that can help restore calm and avert further incidents." He warned that the recent escalation could jeopardize the work done to stabilize relations between the neighboring countries: "Our region cannot afford to see long-standing disputes slip into cycles of confrontation. The immediate priority is to halt the fighting, safeguard civilians, and return to a diplomatic path supported by international law and the neighbourly spirit on which ASEAN depends."
According to reports, the Thai Air Force deployed F-16 fighter jets to target Cambodian positions in the Chong Ahn Ma border area, citing “retaliation for a series of Cambodian attacks.” Thai Army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvaree added that the airstrikes followed Cambodian artillery and aerial attacks on Thai forces at Anupong Base, describing the Cambodian positions as “actively attacking Thai forces.”
Cambodia condemned the strikes, arguing they violated the ceasefire agreement requiring both sides to avoid hostilities and resolve disputes peacefully. The Cambodian Ministry of National Defense described the attacks as “brutal and inhumane” and a serious breach of the peace deal.
Reports indicate that civilians on both sides of the border are evacuating the conflict zone. The dispute, which reignited deadly clashes in July and displaced thousands, had led to a ceasefire agreement signed in Kuala Lumpur on October 26 during the ASEAN Summit, witnessed by US and Malaysian officials in an effort to resolve the longstanding border conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment