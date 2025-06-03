403
Secretary, Ministry Of Textiles, Smt. Neelam Shami Rao, Presides Over The Fourth Meeting Of The ESG Task Force
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 3 June 2025, Delhi: Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Smt. Neelam Shami Rao, presided over the fourth meeting of the ESG Task Force today, to co-create a vision for the Indian Textiles & Apparel Industry.
Shri. Rohit Kansal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Dr. M. Beena, Textile Commissioner, Smt. Padmini Singla, Joint Secretary (Fibre), Ms. Renu Lata, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Shri. Ashok Kumar, Deputy Director General, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, along with officials from related Ministries, Industry Associations, Brands, Multilateral Agencies, and other key stakeholders were present. The whole textile value chain was represented in the consultations through lead associations and experts in the meeting.
In her keynote address, Smt. Rao stated that sustainability is an experiential reality, evident in textile clusters like Tiruppur, Surat, and Panipat, where efforts such as wastewater recycling, renewable energy adoption, and textile waste management are already underway. While the industry has made commendable progress, she stressed the need to scale these measures nationally through a collaborative and cooperative approach. She underlined that sustainability is no longer a choice, but a defining imperative for the future of India's textile sector.
Shri. Kansal highlighted that sustainability is inherent to India's traditions and practices. He emphasised the growing imperative for sustainability in the textile sector and outlined the actions being undertaken by various stakeholders, including the government. He spoke about the importance of cluster-level conversations, the industry's proactive efforts in skilling, and the need to embed sustainability deeply across the value chain. He underscored that sustainability must evolve beyond a compliance requirement into a competitive advantage for Indian textiles on the global stage. He echoed Hon'ble Prime Minister's emphasis on making India a leader in Fashion for Environment and Empowerment.
The Ministry shared a brief outline of its vision for the textile industry and invited comments and suggestions from stakeholders to collaboratively co-create the roadmap. The meeting featured a consultation on the draft Roadmap 2047 for a Sustainable, Circular, and Resource-Efficient Indian Textile Industry, with discussions focusing on several key areas. These included building awareness across the value chain-from large industry players and MSMEs to consumers and students-along with capacity building, R&D, innovation, and knowledge dissemination. Stakeholders also deliberated on the need for a unified and harmonised framework for sustainability standards and certification, a simplified compliance regime, and a balance between voluntary and regulatory mechanisms to advance circularity. The discussion further highlighted the importance of aligning national policy with evolving global expectations around ESG compliance, green finance, and responsible consumption.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment from all stakeholders to actively contribute to the revised policy framework. Members from the industry and across the textile value chain expressed their sincere appreciation for the Ministry's prompt and pragmatic approach in taking up this crucial issue in such an inclusive and diverse setting.
