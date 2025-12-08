403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy to dispatch emergency energy aid to Ukraine—PM
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Sunday that her country will send emergency supplies to Ukraine to strengthen its energy infrastructure, following a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The pledge comes ahead of Zelenskyy’s upcoming visits to London, Brussels, and Rome to meet European leaders and discuss peace efforts with Russia, according to reports.
Meloni expressed solidarity with Ukraine in the wake of recent Russian attacks. Italian companies are set to deliver generators in the coming weeks “to support energy infrastructure and the population,” officials said.
The Italian leader also voiced support for ongoing diplomatic initiatives and the US commitment to pursuing a “just and lasting peace.” Reports indicate that Ukraine’s willingness to engage in negotiations in good faith is considered “instrumental to this process,” while officials hope that Moscow will display “similar openness.”
Zelenskyy took to social media to describe the discussion as “a very substantive conversation” and thanked Meloni for her emphasis on both diplomatic efforts and support for power infrastructure.
"There is still work to be done together to ensure that Russia genuinely commits to ending the war," he said. "Italy clearly supports the need for real security and for preventing any renewed outbreaks of war."
Additionally, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he will travel to London for high-level talks with Zelenskyy, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to review the situation in Ukraine and advance negotiations under US mediation.
The pledge comes ahead of Zelenskyy’s upcoming visits to London, Brussels, and Rome to meet European leaders and discuss peace efforts with Russia, according to reports.
Meloni expressed solidarity with Ukraine in the wake of recent Russian attacks. Italian companies are set to deliver generators in the coming weeks “to support energy infrastructure and the population,” officials said.
The Italian leader also voiced support for ongoing diplomatic initiatives and the US commitment to pursuing a “just and lasting peace.” Reports indicate that Ukraine’s willingness to engage in negotiations in good faith is considered “instrumental to this process,” while officials hope that Moscow will display “similar openness.”
Zelenskyy took to social media to describe the discussion as “a very substantive conversation” and thanked Meloni for her emphasis on both diplomatic efforts and support for power infrastructure.
"There is still work to be done together to ensure that Russia genuinely commits to ending the war," he said. "Italy clearly supports the need for real security and for preventing any renewed outbreaks of war."
Additionally, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he will travel to London for high-level talks with Zelenskyy, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to review the situation in Ukraine and advance negotiations under US mediation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment