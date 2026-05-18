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WUF13: Haluk Levent Calls For Stronger Urban Safety Standards

WUF13: Haluk Levent Calls For Stronger Urban Safety Standards


2026-05-18 05:05:15
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkish prominent singer and activist Haluk Levent has drawn attention to the importance of infrastructure in urban development, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to journalists at WUF13, Levent emphasized that beautiful and safe cities can only be achieved through strong infrastructure.

“Buildings should not be constructed without solid infrastructure. The construction of safe buildings is very important. Compliance with laws and regulations in construction is extremely important for the safety of cities,” he said.

Recalling humanitarian and technical assistance provided to Türkiye following the devastating earthquake two years ago, Levent expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people.

“First of all, I must say that I received a great deal of support from my Azerbaijani brothers and sisters. I must state this very clearly. We are deeply grateful to you. We are grateful to the Azerbaijani people. They provided tremendous support during the earthquake. They rushed to help and made us feel like brothers and sisters. Even now, the work is continuing. As the head of the Ahbap Association, I am doing everything I can.

Of course, it must also be said that all state institutions are working there. Everyone is trying to contribute in some way. Those cities will rise again. I believe in this. In the very near future, we will return to our old days,” he concluded.

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AzerNews

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