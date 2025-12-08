403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Venezuela Inducts 5,600 Troops as Friction Escalates with U.S.
(MENAFN) Venezuela declared Sunday that 5,600 fresh recruits have taken their oath to serve in the National Bolivarian Armed Forces as friction intensifies with the United States.
The military expansion responds to "increasing imperialist threats," local media outlets indicated, referencing a government statement that highlighted US provocations and Caribbean naval deployments.
Washington has broadened its military footprint throughout Latin America in recent months, positioning Marines, naval vessels, combat aircraft, strategic bombers, submarine forces and unmanned aerial systems across the region.
The official announcement stressed that newly inducted personnel pledged allegiance to President Nicolas Maduro and characterized the military as the foundation of Venezuela's "stability, peace, security and future."
Major General Javier Jose Marcano Tabata informed state broadcaster VTV that enlistment numbers have surged dramatically.
"Right now, while imperialism threatens our country illegally, arbitrarily, full of lies and insolently, our people, especially young people, are coming by the thousands to join the National Bolivarian Armed Forces," Marcano said.
Government statistics indicate Venezuela maintains roughly 200,000 active-duty military personnel, 200,000 law enforcement officers and several million reserve militia forces.
The US has executed no fewer than 22 operations throughout the region targeting vessels allegedly carrying narcotics since September, resulting in at least 87 fatalities.
US President Donald Trump issued a warning that he would imminently commence operations against Venezuelan drug smuggling organizations "by land."
The military expansion responds to "increasing imperialist threats," local media outlets indicated, referencing a government statement that highlighted US provocations and Caribbean naval deployments.
Washington has broadened its military footprint throughout Latin America in recent months, positioning Marines, naval vessels, combat aircraft, strategic bombers, submarine forces and unmanned aerial systems across the region.
The official announcement stressed that newly inducted personnel pledged allegiance to President Nicolas Maduro and characterized the military as the foundation of Venezuela's "stability, peace, security and future."
Major General Javier Jose Marcano Tabata informed state broadcaster VTV that enlistment numbers have surged dramatically.
"Right now, while imperialism threatens our country illegally, arbitrarily, full of lies and insolently, our people, especially young people, are coming by the thousands to join the National Bolivarian Armed Forces," Marcano said.
Government statistics indicate Venezuela maintains roughly 200,000 active-duty military personnel, 200,000 law enforcement officers and several million reserve militia forces.
The US has executed no fewer than 22 operations throughout the region targeting vessels allegedly carrying narcotics since September, resulting in at least 87 fatalities.
US President Donald Trump issued a warning that he would imminently commence operations against Venezuelan drug smuggling organizations "by land."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment