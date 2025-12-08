Azizi Developments' Beachfront I In Riviera Reaches 94% Construction Milestone

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,December 2025: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that Beachfront I in Azizi Riviera, its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community in Meydan, MBR City, has now reached 94% completion, marking steady progress towards its scheduled completion by the end of the year.

Beachfront I's structures, blockwork, and internal plastering are now fully complete, with tiling and HVAC installations reaching 98%, MEP works standing at 94%, and façade works progressing to 96%, respectively. Elevator installations are at 95%, and overall finishes have advanced to 90%. External works have reached 75%, while swimming pool works are also nearing completion at 90%. Supported by a dedicated workforce of 2,700, construction remains well on track for completion.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said:“We are thrilled with Beachfront's rapid construction progress, which reflects our commitment to creating quality communities that embody modern design, practical livability, and long-term value. As we move into the final stages of development, our focus remains on surpassing the expectations of our investors and future residents, delivering distinguished homes that contribute meaningfully to Dubai's evolving residential landscape.”

Situated in Meydan, MBR City, Riviera Beachfront comprises three 20-storey developments offering 555 units across studios, one- and two-bedroom homes, as well as retail spaces. Each building, set on the shores of Azizi's 2.7-km-long swimmable crystal lagoon, features direct beach access, swimming pools, landscaped surroundings, fully equipped gyms, barbecue areas, children's playgrounds and games, and yoga spaces, among other carefully thought-out amenities.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.